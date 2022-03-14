(KMAS) - Executive Director Wendy Smith and Commissioner and Commission Chair Dick Taylor checked in with Jeff Slakey on Daybreak. Wendy announced that the wingsuit manufacturer Squirrel LLC, which recently leased a space at Sanderson Field, is breaking ground and relocating their whole manufacturing facility to the Port of Shelton from Seattle.
Everyone is extremely excited about this addition of Squirrel LLC to Sanderson Field, especially after the long delays from Covid and the long process of proper permit acquisition. They should be able to roll out full operations by early summer.
“It’s like having a little piece of Hollywood along with the jump team at Kapowsin. It helps put Shelton on the map to have them making the suits right here,” Wendy explained.
The Port of Shelton recently had its retreat and they discussed how to improve tenant retention as well as some expansion projects. “In terms of our cash position, we are in a super position. When I came on the Commission a long time ago,” Taylor said with a smile, “we had about $100,000 in reserves. Now we have just under $5 million.”
Taylor went on to explain how this is a huge benefit to the Port and its projects.
“It means we have capital that we can use towards building new projects to benefit our tenants and the community and bring in more jobs. I am excited for our future,” Taylor said.
Smith added that the Commission recently purchased a couple of buildings that they are currently renovating and that have good lease potential, which opens up the possibilities for every area of the community. All agreed that the diversity of the Port of Shelton’s tenants adds richness and diversity to the community.
If you are looking for an event space rental or for potential areas to develop or to expand your business or organization, reach out to the Port of Shelton at www.portofshelton.com.