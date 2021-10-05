SHELTON - A suspicious-looking message on social media drew suspicion and alarm among officials at Shelton High School on Tuesday.
At around 10:50 a.m., the Shelton School District says it was notified of a potential threat and was working with Shelton Police to assess the situation.
After about an hour of investigating, it was determined that there was no credible threat to Shelton High School.
During the investigation, the school was not put on lockdown. The high school will maintain a full-day school schedule.
On-campus police presence has been increased for the remainder of the school day.
The nature of the threat was not disclosed to iFIBER ONE News.