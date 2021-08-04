6th District Congressman Derek Kilmer was in the Oval Office during the signing of Major Medical Facility Authorization Act on July 29. Kilmer was one of several sponsors on the bi-partisan bill. The bill will provide funding for construction projects at VA facilities, including funding for a new specialty care building at American Lake VA Medical Center at Joint-Base Lewis-McChord near Tacoma.
Senate Bill 1910 allocates a little over $2 billion to a number of projects at VA medical centers across the country.
Issaquah congresswoman Kim Schrier was also a sponsor on the bill.