SHELTON - Shelton High School Principal Bruce Kipper is putting everyone on notice about a destructive social media trend that’s resulted in damaged property on campus.
On Thursday, Kipper released a statement about ‘student challenges’ on the social media app TikTok. Kipper says the social media site is allowing users to post monthly calendar challenges.
Last month, the ‘student challenge’ was to vandalize and steal school property. Kipper says the challenged was acted upon, resulting in the vandalizing of the high school’s bathroom.
Last month, Wenatchee High School suffered the same fate after the school was vandalized multiple times along with stolen property.
Kipper says this month, the ‘student challenge’ is “smack a staff member on the backside.”
Kipper directed the following statement to parents:
“Please talk to your student about this and how inappropriate this is. I would refer everyone to our student and family handbook and the section on harassment.”
Kipper says if a staff member is touched, depending on where they were touched, it could be considered as sexual harassment.
“In some cases, it could be also be considered assault,” Kipper added.
Wenatchee and Shelton high schools are a couple of many schools across the U.S. that have been victimized by the ‘student challenge’ social media trend.