SHELTON - It’s a tale told by a man consumed by his obsession to confirm whether all the lore surrounding Sasquatch is true. Hunting Bigfoot is all about John Green’s quest to find the mythical creature that is heralded by only hearsay.
John Green himself will attend the Saturday, November 13, 7 p.m. showing at Shelton Cinema and will partake in a post-screening Q & A. The film will premier at Shelton Cinema on Nov. 12.
Shelton was chosen as one of two independent theaters to show the film in Washington state. The film uses a distribution strategy that focuses on partnerships with independent theaters and local communities. Hunting Bigfoot is the brainchild of filmmaker Taylor Guterson.
“I wanted to film predominantly outdoors in the Northwest…”
A Northwest native, Guterson loves the outdoors and realized “the natural beauty of this region would give a movie a visual appeal and production value well beyond anything money could buy.” Guterson had worked with Green before, having cast him in a small role in a previous film in which Green made a definite impression, “After the first take of the first scene John was in, I knew this was someone I could build a feature film around,” Guterson recalls.
The film which ultimately emerged, Hunting Bigfoot, is a compelling drama (which includes a healthy dose of humor) about a man obsessed by an all-consuming quest to verify the existence of a Sasquatch he claims to have witnessed. The film introduces the audience to the Bigfoot subculture, featuring interviews with people recounting their Bigfoot encounters and appearances by recognized Bigfoot authorities.
But, as Green observes, “the film is about a lot more than Bigfoot. It’s about a human being searching for meaning in his life. That’s what gives it a universal appeal.”
Hunting Bigfoot is being released by Xenon Pictures. Leigh Savidge, Xenon CEO and an Academy Award nominee for his screenwriting work on Straight Outta’ Compton, is one of the film’s Executive Producers, as is Tom Gorai, whose producing credits include Outsourced, Nostalgia, and Arlington Road.
The film’s unique distribution strategy initially focuses on a region by region national theatrical rollout partnering primarily with owner-operated independent theatres. The strategy also includes working with local Chambers of Commerce to encourage local business communities to engage in network marketing and related activities in support of the film.
“There’s nothing more instructive for a filmmaker than to see their work in front of a live audience" says Guterson, who is especially gratified to have Hunting Bigfoot supporting independent theatres like the Shelton Cinemas, "They will immediately let you know what works and what doesn’t, and in either case, the energy and engagement are amazing,” observed Guterson. "It’s the way movies were meant to be seen.”