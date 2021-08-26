2021 ANNUAL EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT
IFIBERONE LLC.
STATION: KMAS AM, K277CZ, Shelton WA 98584
Reporting Period: August, 2020 – July, 2021
Number of Full-Time Employees: 2
Small Market Exemption: Yes
The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080 ( c) (6) of the FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule. This report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the following station: KMAS AM. And is required to be placed in the public inspection files of these stations and posted on their websites.
The FCC’s 2002 EEO Rule requires that this Report contain the following information:
1. A list of all full time vacancies filled by the Stations comprising the Station Employment Unit during the Applicable Period;
2. For each such vacancy, the recruitment source(s) utilized to fill the vacancy(including, if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.208 ( c ) (1) (ii) of the new EEO Rule, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number.
3. The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;
4. Data reflecting the total number of vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies; and
5. A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080 (c) (2) of the FCC Rules. For the purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hiree accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.
KMAS-AM
EEO PUBLIC FILE REPORT 2021
2010 EEO Public File Report Job Title Date Position Filled Recruitment Sources Used Hire Source Hire Source Referral Sources of Interviewees # of Interviews
Total number of Persons interviewed for All Full Time Vacancies filled During the Past year: 0
There were no full time vacancies that needed to be filled