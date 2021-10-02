On September 23, 2021, iFIBER Communications Corporation, LICENSEE of K277CZ, 103.3, Shelton, WA, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/am-profile/kmas/applications-and-related-materials/#renewals