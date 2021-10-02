On September 23, 2021, iFIBER Communications Corporation, LICENSEE of K277CZ, 103.3, Shelton, WA, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/am-profile/kmas/applications-and-related-materials/#renewals
FCC Applications
- Jeff Slakey
-
- Updated
- Comments
Jeff Slakey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
- Letter To The Editor: Endorsement for Joe Schmit
- Opinion: Why we need to respect our healthcare workers during this vaccine mandate
- Opinion: Epidemic in a Pandemic
- Opinion: Putting a Stop to Catastrophic Wildfires
- Opinion: Critical Race Theory is Preventing (Moses Lake) School Board from Addressing Local Issues
- Guest Column: Legislation threatens progress on behavioral health crisis response
- Opinion: Privacy in a COVID age
KMAS not authorized to stream any MLB, NFL, NCAA, MLS, or NHL games.
Daybreak Podcast
- Women's march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line
- NASCAR charges into Talladega for unpredictable playoff race
- NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade
- Queen Elizabeth reflects on 'deep' affection for Scotland
- US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'
- A look at high court's top cases in new term starting Monday
- Coping With Anxiety in Stressful Times
- I'm Back...But Where Have I Been??
- When Is It Time for a Digital Detox?
- The Pandemic May Be Why You are Restricting or Binging
- How Possible Is It to Really Live in the Present Moment?
- We Need to Be Present Not Just Productive
- Strategies for Combating Anxiety
- How to Take a Power Nap
- Washing the Dishes Is Good for Your Brain
- Researchers Communicate with Lucid Dreamers!