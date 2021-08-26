- No purchase is required to play or win on iFiberone News Radio - 1030AM, 103.3FM ifibernewsradio.com.
- All contestants must be residents of the state of Washington and may be asked to provide a drivers license or another valid form of identification.
- All contestants must be at least 18 years old to participate in iFiberone News Radio contests.
- All contestants must be at least 21 years old to be eligible for all contests affiliated with an alcoholic beverage manufacturer or distributor.
- One entry per household. A household is determined as any individuals residing at the same address. After winning a contest on iFiberone News Radio, the individual / household is ineligible to win all other contests on iFiberone News Radio for a period of two (2) weeks. All individuals/households receiving a prize(s) valued at equal to or greater than $600.00 from iFiberone News Radio may be issued a 1099 Federal Income Tax Form by IFiberone News Radio and are ineligible to win a prize(s) valued at equal to or greater than $600.00 for a period of one calendar year from the date of winning. If it is determined that a selected contestant is ineligible as a result of one or both of these restrictions, another contestant will be selected. This procedure will continue until these restrictions are satisfied.*
- For telephone contests, listeners may enter by calling 360-462-1041. If any problems are discovered by IFiberone News Radio different call-in numbers or addresses may be substituted and utilized after those numbers and addresses are broadcast on iFiberone News Radio. In the event a caller is disconnected during a contest before his/her name and phone number is recorded, then the prize will be awarded to the next caller whose name and phone number are recorded. The person operating the telephone at iFiberone News Radio has the final decision as to who is the winning caller.
- For contests requiring an entry, they may e-mailed to a contest specific address on ifibernewsradio.com.. All entries become property of IFiberone News Radio and will not be returned. IFiberone News Radio reserves the right to retain any or all contest materials for any reason that it deems crucial to the completion of the contest, or reasons relating to publicity and/or advertising. IFiberone News Radio shall have no responsibility for failure to win or claim any prize based on difficulties with telephone, facsimile, email, or internet difficulties, or any circumstances in any contest.
- Any specific rules and/or restrictions pertaining to individual contests (entry dates, a limit on number or words on an entry, etc.) will be disclosed in on-air announcements as well as posted in the lobby of iFiberone News Radio at 210 W. Cota Street in Shelton Washington and posted on ifibernewsradio.com..
- Prize must be picked up at the iFiberone News Radio business office or other pre-arranged location within thirty (30) days of notification to the winner, or the prizes will be forfeited. IFiberone News Radio assumes no liability for the delivery of prizes.
- In the event the winner is subject to or the subject of any order or legal process issued by any governmental agency having jurisdiction over the affairs of the winner (i.e. garnishment, child support order, judgment, lien, and the like), iFiberone News Media’s delivery of the prize to the official representative of the governmental entity claiming a right to the prize shall be thus deemed as IFiberone News Radio awarding the prize to the winner. IFiberone News Radio shall be entitled to rely in good faith, upon any documents presented by the representative seeking to collect the prize in lieu of the winner. IFiberone News Radio shall not be liable for any claim by any winner for damages incidental thereto.
- IFiberone News Radio and its parent company and all participating co-sponsor companies and their advertising and promotional agencies absolve themselves and shall be held harmless from any action or liability arising from any station contest or prizes awarded in any station contest. Winners may be required to sign a release form and affidavit of eligibility to claim their prize. Failure to do so will result in forfeiture of prize.
- Winners consent to the use of their name, likeness, and all verbal and written communications with the station for publicity purposes.
- Employees and families of the IFiberone News Radio all participating co-sponsor companies and their advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible.
- All prizes are non-transferable and are not redeemable for cash. IFiberone News Radioreserves the right to substitute a prize of similar value. IFiberone News Radio can not be held responsible for unforeseen cancellations or delays of concerts/events or transportation caused by weather, promoter or performer.
- Winners are solely responsible for all applicable local, state and federal taxes. Winner may be issued a 1099 MISC federal tax form if in one calendar year the prize value of all prizes won in contests from IFiberone News Radio and/or participating co-sponsors exceeds $600.00.
- The IFiberone News Radio assumes no liability for situations, repairs, or incidents arising from any aspect of any prize awarded in any contest. The IFiberone News Radio their advertising agencies, affiliates, contest sponsors, employees, and immediate families of each absolve themselves and shall be held harmless from any action or liability arising from any contest or prize awarded in any contest.
- The following are specifically related to E-contests and E-Mail Club promotions on the iFiberone News Radio website:
- All appropriate information in required fields must be filled out or you will be disqualified.
- To win a prize you must reside within the listening area of IFiberone News Radio as defined at the exclusive discretion of IFiberone News Radio management.
- Any problems with the internet or email are not IFiberone News Radio& Media’s responsibility
- Contestants who register to participate on our website may be required to produce a printed copy of proof of registration before being allowed to participate in the contest
- Due to the nature of our programs that are heard on-line over the internet, contests heard on the ifibernewsradio.com. Online Audio stream are slightly delayed from the time the contests are heard on the broadcast station, and will be running behind the broadcast signal. Thus, all contests heard are delayed. This delay can last for as much as 30 seconds or more. This means that when iFiberone News Radio contests are played that require a specific caller to telephone the radio station (such as caller number 10 when you hear the sound effect etc…),listeners to the on-line audio stream may be at a disadvantage in participating over those listeners who hear the contests on-air.
- All giveaways and contests are void where prohibited by law. All local, state and federal regulations apply. As a licensee of the FCC and a trustee of the public airwaves, IFiberone News Radio reserves the right to interrupt and/or discontinue any contest or promotion (and not award the offered prize) at the discretion of IFiberone News Radio management if world events, the national mood, or public safety so warrant IFiberone News Radio reserves the right to disqualify any winner if the contest rules have been violated in any way. iFiberone News Radio reserves the right to amend the rules to any contest at any time. All decisions of IFiberone News Radio are final.
- A copy of these rules are available during business hours at the IFiberone News Radiostudios, 210 W. Cota Street, Shelton Washington
* - During contests with ticket giveaways. The ticket winners will be allowed to only win once per specific contest. Ticket winners are allowed to enter concurrent contests.
RULES UPDATED - 04/27/16