OLYMPIA - An intensive investigation revealed that an apartment fire in downtown Olympia just over a month ago was intentionally set.
The fire was initially reported on December 15, 2021 at around 5 a.m.
It happened at the Market Flats apartment complex, which was under construction. The building was situated at the intersection of Olympia Avenue and Capital Way. Four of the five stories of the building collapsed. Several nearby buildings were also heavily damaged.
The Olympia Fire Department partnered with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) in the investigation into the cause of the blaze. The ATF is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for info that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the fire. Security camera footage captured frames of those suspected of setting the fire.
Damage from the fire is estimated to be between $5 million and $7 million. A total of 11 other businesses were destroyed or damaged.