SHELTON, WA: State Representative Drew MacEwen announced today he will seek the 35th district senate seat held by Senator Sheldon who has announced his retirement.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the state senate. The legislature functions best when it is balanced. I believe we can win the majority in the senate and return our state to a balance that is more in touch not only with the citizens of the 35th district but our state as a whole. I look forward to continuing working on my record of accomplishment.”
While in the House, Representative MacEwen had numerous bills signed into law including LnI reform, State VA reform, promoting employment of disabled adults in state agencies, and victim’s rights legislation. He also spearheaded over $500 million in infrastructure projects in the district through the capital budget. As the assistant ranking member of appropriations, he has secured funds to increase funding for domestic violence shelters, salmon habitat restoration, and technical and trades curriculum in the K12 school system. Representative MacEwen also was key to passing COVID relief bills for businesses in the state.
“I would also like to thank Senator Tim Sheldon for his 30 years of service to our district and state. He is well respected inside and outside of the legislature and has been a strong advocate for the needs of our district. I will miss serving with him and wish him the very best in retirement”.
Representative MacEwen was first elected to the House in 2012. He is a member of the House Republican Leadership team serving as Deputy Floor Leader. He currently serves as the Ranking Member on Commerce and Gaming, Assistant Ranking Member on Appropriations, and is a member of the Capital Budget Committee. He also completed his term as the Co-Chair of the Joint Legislative Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs. Representative MacEwen is a veteran of the US Navy Submarine Force and is a local business owner. He and his wife live outside of Shelton and have two grown sons who are Marine Corps Veterans