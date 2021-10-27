SHELTON - KING 5 reports that 40-year-old Community Corrections Officer Christopher Floe and his 34-year-old sister, Caroline Harris, have pleaded ‘not guilty’ to an alleged shooting that left Floe with gunshot wounds on Oct. 7.
The pair entered their ‘not guilty’ pleas on Monday in court in response to charges of conspiracy and false reporting.
Their plea is contrary to what law enforcement is accusing them of. Authorities suspect that the two allegedly admitted to planning the shooting; Floe reportedly asked his sister repeatedly to shoot him. On Oct. 7, Harris drove by and allegedly shot Floe in the back outside the Department of Corrections Office at N 4th Street and Alder Street.
During the course of the investigation, inconsistencies in Floe’s and Harris’s stories led them to believe that something was awry. KING 5 reports that a week after the shooting, Floe allegedly admitted to detectives that he had talked his sister into shooting him. Detectives say Harris eventually admitted that Floe asked her to shoot him and gave her a firearm the day before the shooting. KING 5 reports that Harris drove to Floe’s work; he told her there were no cameras.
Floe was there and told her to shoot him when she arrived. Harris reportedly used both hands to fire one round which went through Floe’s forearm, his lower back and exited through his abdomen before becoming lodged in him vehicle, according to arresting documents. Harris fled the scene.
Harris not faces charges of conspiring to commit an assault, conspiring to commit a drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and drive-by shooting.