SHELTON - Authorities are investigating after a deadly crash that killed one in downtown Shelton on Monday. Washington State Patrol says a crash involving a 1998 Chevy pickup truck at Railroad Avenue and 1st Avenue/State Route 3, killed one person on Monday.
Information from State Troopers in very limited at this point. However, witnesses at a nearby business reported to iFIBER ONE News that they were told by employees with lumber producer, Sierra Pacific Industries, that a vehicle had careened into the guard shack at the mill’s front gate, killing the guard inside.
Washington State Patrol says its agency is determining whether the driver was under the influence or suffered a medical emergency.
Troopers say the person behind the wheel of the causing vehicle has been transported to a hospital for treatment.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.