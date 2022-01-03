COSMOPOLIS - About a 55 min drive west of Olympia and an hour southwest of Shelton, the city of Cosmopolis is in ‘crisis mode’ after all of its firefighters quit on Saturday.
Mayor Kyle Pauley issued a state-of-emergency declaration as a result of the exodus.
The firefighters announced on Dec. 23 that they intended to resign on Jan. 1, 2022 claiming that after, “the transfer of power to Mayor Pauley, the Cosmopolis Fire Department has not been able to operate efficiently, or safely. Mayor Pauley has removed necessary funding, and leadership where it is most needed without plans or communication to re-structure our organization.”
The department is communicating with other fire departments in regards to getting fire and EMS, but it’s unknown as to whether Pauley’s plea for help gained any traction.
Pauley claims the funding and budgetary shortfalls were a result of the pandemic.