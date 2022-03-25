OLYMPIA, Wash. – March 17, 2022 –– The third quarter of 2021 saw a healthy increase in taxable retail sales across the state over third quarter 2020, reaching a total of $55.3 billion, thanks to strong sales in new and used automobiles and increasing construction activity.
Retail trade, a subset of all taxable retail sales in the state, also increased 10.5% for a total of $24.1 billion. Retail trade includes sales of items such as clothing, furniture, and automobiles, but excludes other industries, such as services and construction.
Taxable retail sales are transactions subject to the retail sales tax, including sales by retailers, the construction industry, manufacturing, and other sectors.
These figures are part of a quarterly report released today by the Washington State Department of Revenue. The taxable retail sales figures compare the same quarter year-to-year to equalize any seasonal effects that would influence consumer and business spending.
Here are some sectors that saw increases in taxable retail sales during the third quarter 2021 compared to the same period (July-September) in 2020:
- Construction increased 13.2% to a total of $11.5 billion.
- Taxable retail sales reported by new and used auto dealers rose 9% to bring in $4.2 billion.
- Building materials, garden equipment and supplies increased 2.7% bringing in $2.7 billion.
- Taxable retail sales in general merchandise stores grew by 8.4% to a total of $3.5 billion.
- Apparel and Accessories sales increased by 37.8% to a total of $1.4 billion.
The majority of sectors saw healthy third quarter taxable retail sales increases from the previous year’s third quarter.