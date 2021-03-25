OLYMPIA - Rural Washington is a big winner in a state Senate construction plan.
The $6.2 billion bipartisan Senate capital budget includes nearly 500 million for broadband.
"That's very important for everything from telemedicine to education for the students, to precision farming, so that will be good," said Sen. Jim Honeyford is the Capital Budget chief for Republicans.
There’s another eight million for safety improvements at county fairs.
"They're going to have to make a lot of changes due to COVID-19 and this will help them out," Honeyford said.
Honeyford says it also includes funding for capital assets like school-building construction and mental-health facilities.
"This is a bi-partisan budget that we can agree upon," he added.
The 2021-23 capital budget also would provide $907.4 million in bond proceeds and $40.2 million in other funds for K-12 school construction and modernization.
Major investments include:
- $837.3 million for the School Construction Assistance Program (SCAP), with $781.7 million dedicated to fund 36 construction and renovation projects in 29 school districts;
- $47.2 million for modernization grants to small school districts;
- $14.2 million for skills centers;
- $10.7 million to the distressed schools grants program for classroom additions at two schools in Seattle, a school-based health center at Spanaway Middle School, and the Healthy Schools pilot program to reduce exposure to air pollution and improve air quality in schools;
- $10.0 million to the school district health and safety grants program to address health and safety issues, equal access and emergency repairs; and,
- $51.6 million for construction of new education facilities for those with disabilities.
Affordable housing loans and grants is another area of emphasis. The budget would provide $315 million for affordable housing projects, including $205 million for grants and loans through the Housing Trust Fund, $5 million for landlord mitigation, and $5 million for rural rehabilitation loans.
Other highlights of the Senate capital budget proposal include:
- $209 million for local and community projects;
- $65 million for clean energy, energy retrofits, and weatherization;
- $121 million for developmental disability services;
- $15 million to retrofit a HVAC system to effectively cool the skilled nursing facility building at the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard;
- $537 for water quality and supply programs, including:
- $70 million for the Chehalis Basin Strategy
- $45 million for the Columbia River Water Supply Development Program
- $42 million for the Yakima River Basin Water Supply
- $40 million for the Streamflow Restoration Program;
- $192 million for toxics cleanup and prevention and stormwater;
- $86 million for state parks;
- $389 million for recreation, conservation, and salmon recovery; and
- $26 million for wildfire and forest health.