LACEY, Wash. – Saint Martin’s University’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or “VITA” program enters its fifth year in helping local taxpayers save money. The VITA program is led by accounting professor and faculty advisor, Suzanne Chaille, and staffed by accounting students and volunteers who want to make a difference in the community. In 2021, the Saint Martin’s University VITA program saved taxpayers a collective total of $42, 409 in filing fees based on conservative estimates, and secured a total of $406, 608 in tax refunds. This year, the all-volunteer student-led crew consists of 14 accounting students and 3 volunteers.
“I was a new student at Saint Martin’s University during the Fall of 2017 when I first started the VITA training,” said volunteer, Gary DePriest. “I saw it as an opportunity to increase my knowledge regarding income taxes and helping others. After graduating, I continued to volunteer so that I could help taxpayers and teach other volunteers and accounting students. Filing taxes can be a terribly stressful part of the year, so I am happy to continue volunteering my time and knowledge to help reduce that stress and assist those who need it.”
The VITA program is a limited-service that provides free tax help to people who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. This service is specifically for low-income individuals (people who earn $58,000 or less), senior citizens, persons with disabilities, limited English-speaking taxpayers, and the Saint Martin’s community. The VITA site will be open to the public every Saturday from 9 am to 3 pm through April 9. Individuals seeking tax assistance should bring all their documentation with them to Harned Hall on Saint Martin’s University’s main campus. Items to bring include:
· Identification: state or military ID, passport
· Proof of social security number/ITIN: social security card, social security statements or prior tax return
· Social security cards or photocopy, ITIN proof for all dependents
· Bank routing number and account number if you desire direct deposit for any anticipated refund
· All tax documents received: W2s, 1099s, 198T, 1095A
· If self-employed: information on all revenue sources and expenses
· Amount of stimulus payment received around March of 2021 (normally $1,400 for each taxpayer and each dependent) IRS Letter 6574
· Amount of Advanced Child Tax Credit received in 2021 (IRS Letter 6419)
“We served a larger than expected audience last year and that is part of what brought me back,” said second-year volunteer, Erik Simonson. “There is a real need in the community with people seeking assistance in preparing their taxes, and VITA allows me to put my talents in service of others. My favorite part of VITA, other than assisting people with their taxes, is the ‘lightbulb’ moment students have when tax theory, someone’s real-life situation, and the student’s future converge. It is great to see students realize how investing, homeownership, running your own business, and having a family affect taxes and the impact those topics will have on their own lives after graduation. It is a great way for people to get work experience in an environment where they can also help the community.”
The students and volunteers helping on site receive specialized training to help them in tax preparation. All VITA volunteers who prepare returns are required to take and pass tax law training that meets or exceeds IRS standards. This training includes maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of all taxpayer information. In addition to requiring volunteers to certify their knowledge of the tax laws, the IRS requires a quality review check for every return prepared at a VITA site prior to filing.