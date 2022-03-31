LACEY, Wash. – Alumni, families and friends of the University came together on Monday, March 21 for the 8th annual day of giving, known as 3.21GIVE. From 224 donors, $102,104 was raised for student success programs, scholarships and academic priorities. Approximately 21 percent of those donors gave their first gift to the University during the event.
“In light of everything happening in the world around us, we are beyond grateful for such a successful 3.21GIVE to continue supporting our students,” said Cecelia Loveless, Saint Martin’s University vice president of institutional advancement.
3.21GIVE is a 24-hour, online day of giving where alumni, families, friends and corporate sponsors support the areas at Saint Martin’s that mean the most to them. The focus of the event is growing participation in giving among our community, not the amount of a gift.
This year, two legacy funds were established to honor retiring University leaders:
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Fund was established by President Roy and Kathleen Heynderickx. The DEI Fund was created to promote diversity, equity and inclusion through student scholarships and programming as one of their lasting legacies.
The Grisham Legacy Fund was established to honor Bob Grisham, longtime Saint Martin’s Athletic Director. Bob had a profound impact on expanding the athletic programs of Saint Martin’s University and on the experiences of hundreds of student-athletes. This fund will be used to support an athletics project/purpose of Bob’s choosing.
If you would still like to make a gift, please visit www.stmartin.edu/giving. Save the date for next year’s 3.21GIVE on Tuesday, March 21, 2023!