Traffic, pedestrian and noise impacts will occur on the Capitol Campus during two events on Saturday, March 5.
Organizers of permitted event GRIT estimate at least 2,500 attendees will attend the noon event. The event will occur on the South Lawn near the Tivoli Fountain. A second, non-permitted event is also expected to bring a number of large vehicles to West Campus during the afternoon.
Closures and access restrictions
- The North and South diagonals will be closed.
- The Flag Circle will be closed.
- The west portion of Cherry Lane and Water Street will be closed behind the Temple of Justice.
- Vehicle access west of Cherry Lane and Water Street will be restricted to authorized vehicles only.
- Traffic control measures will be in place in various locations.