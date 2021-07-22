SHELTON - A new era under the leadership of Green Diamond’s new general manager/vice president has begun.
The timber company recently announced the promotion of Brian Sayler, who will lead Green Diamond’s Washington operations.
Sayler replaces Blayde Fry, who retired.
Sayler will oversee Green Diamond’s timberland operations in western Washington, as well as its Columbia Basin commercial timber endeavors in northeast Oregon, and southeast Washington.
A native of Grays Harbor County, Sayler graduated Oregon State University with a BS in forest engineering and began his career with Willamette Industries in 2000. Sayler later began working for Green Diamond as a road engineer, and later as Green Diamond’s roads and operations manager in 2016. Sayler was also the Gulf area manager for Green Diamond Management, a subsidiary of Green Diamond in Meridian, Mississippi.
Executives with Green Diamond tout Sayler’s “focus on teamwork and dedication to building and maintaining a safety culture.”