OLYMPIA - Up until the day before the event, organizers and future patrons of this year’s LoveOly Summer Fest event thought they were going to see Jonathan Richman perform, but that didn’t happen.
According to a press release put out by the Olympia Downtown Alliance, organizers realized on Friday that they have fallen victim to an elaborate booking scam. The Olympia Film Society (OFS) in partnership with the Olympia Downtown Alliance were the ones responsible for booking Richman. OFS received a call from someone pretending to be Richman expressing his interest in performing at LoveOly Summer Fest. OFS booked the act, and the Alliance promoted it.
“We are shocked that this happened. We’ve been booking bands for the past 30 years, and this is a first for us. We hope this does not in any way hurt our relationship with the real Jonathan Richman and that he will return to Olympia soon,” said Audrey Henley, Executive Director of the Olympia Film Society.
Todd Cutts, Executive Director of the Olympia Downtown Alliance agrees, stating, “We are upset this happened, and we extend our apologies to the real Jonathan Richman and to all of his fans who were hoping to see him again.”
Richman sent the following statement, “Hello everyone! This is the real Jonathan Richman! I just heard of your wonderful festival, and it sounds like an ideal place for me to play someday. No hard feelings on my part and no apologies necessary from the wonderful people at OFS who have invited me and Tommy up to play so many times. Did the guy who called you up manage to imitate my voice pretty good? Cuz if he did, you've got to hand it to him; most people can't do it! But seriously, now for just a second, I am sad for any disappointments and expenses caused to the Film Society and the fine people of Olympia. Of course, I will come back to play for the Olympians!"
Olympia Police are investigating the charges.