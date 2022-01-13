SHELTON - The Pioneer School District in Mason County has suspended in-person learning due to an accelerating amount of coronavirus cases among staff and students. In addition, available substitutes needed to fill in for the high number of teacher absences isn’t enough to continue in-person learning.
Remote learning began Thursday. Students and staff will not be allowed to return to classrooms until January 24.
Mason County’s Health District recommended that ‘going remote’ was the best approach to the district’s dilemma in the interim.
The Pioneer School District has 661 students and 93 staff members between three schools.
The rate of new coronavirus cases in Mason County has ‘exploded’ over the last 14 days with 100 new cases reported on Thursday, Jan. 13 and a 14-day case rate of 1,592 cases per 100,000 people.
Only 55.4% of Mason County’s population is fully vaccinated.