The Mason County Auditor’s Office is seeking citizens to write arguments against two measures that will appear on the April 26, 2022 Special Election Ballot. The Mason County voters’ pamphlet will contain a summary of each ballot measure, an argument for and the argument against the measure. The committee members will provide a written argument against the measure that is not to exceed 250 words.
The following measures currently do not have an argument against committee:
Fire Protection District No. 18 – Emergency Medical Services Property Tax Levy
Southside School District No. 042 – Replacement of Educational Programs and Operations Levy
The Mason County Auditor shall make appointments for the against committees on a first come first serve basis. The deadline to volunteer is March 7, 2022 by 4:00 pm and written arguments are due by 4:00 pm March 10, 2022.
For more information, please contact the Mason County Election Department at (360) 427-9670 ext. 470 or elections@masoncountywa.gov.