The Federal Aviation Administration has revoked the pilots licenses of the two Shelton-area men who attempted to swap planes in front of a national audience in Arizona several weeks ago.
According to documents released by the FAA, Andy Farrington and his cousin, Luke Aikins were issued notifications by the federal government on Tuesday informing them of its decision to revoke their flying licenses.
Aikins was the lead pilot in the stunt; he had requested an exemption in February from federal law that an aircraft must always be manned by a pilot. In his exemption request, Aikins contested that the calculated stunt was in the public's interest as a means to raise awareness for science, technology, engineering, and math; the hope was to inspire students to pursue careers in the aforementioned fields of study.
Two days before the stunt, the FAA denied Aikins' request. Despite the rejection, Aikins opted to push forward with the stunt and attempted the plane swap on April 24, which was streamed live on Hulu in front of a national audience. The completion of the stunt failed when Farrington was unable to reach the aircraft Aikins initially went airborne in because of its volatile dive pattern, resulting in Farrignton having to land with his parachute and the plane nosediving into the ground.
In the FAA's letter to both men, it described their behavior as "careless or reckless so as to endanger the life or property of another." The FAA has also proposed that it levy a $4,932 fine against Aikins "abandoning his pilot’s seat and operating an aircraft in a reckless manner."
Aikins issued a public statement about the discipline he was likely facing from the FAA in a social media post several days after the stunt.
"As a project lead and chief pilot, it was entirely my responsibility to operate within the regulatory framework to insure a successful outcome," Aikins wrote. "I received an email notice April 22, 2022 from the FAA that a specific exemption was not granted and I made the personal decision to move forward with the plane swap. I regret not sharing this information with my team and those who supported me."
"I am now turning my attention to cooperatively working transparently with the regulatory authorities as we review the planning and execution," Aikins added.
Despite the fallout from the stunt, Red Bull, the stunt's sponsor, publicly expressed its support of Farrington and Aikins. Red Bull stated that it will continue its partnership with the pair.
The pair can still appeal the FAA's revocations.
Aikins and Farrington can't apply for or be issued pilots licenses for one year.