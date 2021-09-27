SHELTON - The Pioneer School District is one of many school districts across the state dealing with issues related to coronavirus.
Case-in-point, the district says its putting all 700+ students online to “reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and keep everyone safe….”
All facilities will temporarily close starting Tuesday, September 28 and in-person learning will return on Tuesday, October 5.
The number of students and staff who have contracted COVID-19 or have been exposed has not been disclosed.
Situated on Spencer Road in Shelton, Pioneer School District’s schools consist of one elementary school and one middle school.