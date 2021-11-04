SHELTON - This week, the community of Shelton joined forces with local law enforcement in finding the person responsible for doing ‘doughnuts’ on a school soccer field at Pioneer Middle School in Shelton on Wednesday.
Mason County Sheriff’s Office originally asked for the public’s help in finding a large truck that ‘peeled out’ on the sports field at Pioneer Middle School northwest of Shelton’s city limits just after 9 p.m.
After initially posting about the incident in the late morning on Thursday, Mason County Sheriff’s officials updated their post a short time later, thanking the community for providing the tips needed to find the driver responsible for the damage.
The driver was charged, and has been ordered to pay restitution and repay the costs to repair the field.