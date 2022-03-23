SHELTON - As an owner of multiple businesses in Mason County, Shelton’s Dean Jewett is a consistent supporter of local sports whether it's donating directly to programs or sponsoring banners at local stadiums. Despite Jewett’s generosity, it’s evident that the esteemed entrepreneur suspects that it’s still not enough.
Through his Radio Fryer Foods truck, Jewett is now offering burgers and fries in exchange for donated sports equipment.
“We have been noticing quite a few requests/needs for sporting equipment for kiddos,” Jewett wrote on his Radio Fryer Foods Facebook page. “If you have anything laying around (cleats gloves, tees, balls, etc.) that you or your kids have outgrown, bring them down to Radio Fryer Food’s truck…”
Jewett says two donated items would get a person a cheeseburger or fries, or both depending on the number items donated.
In addition, Jewett informed the community that if anyone knows a kid who can’t play due to financial hardship, to inform he and/or his staff and Radio Fryer Foods will do what it can to help.
The Radio Fryer Foods truck is situated at 111 Railroad Avenue, in Shelton about a couple of blocks south of Denny’s Auto Service.