SHELTON - According to his public defense lawyer, a 16-year-old Shelton High School student has been found guilty in the stabbing of another student on the school’s campus on Sept. 20, 2021.
According to Mason County Public Defender Peter Jones, his client was found ‘not guilty’ of 1st degree assault, but was found 'guilty' of 2nd degree assault, which is the lesser of the two offenses.
First-degree assault is an assault that can seriously or fatally injury a person or cause disfigurement. Second-degree assault is an assault that causes physical harm – not necessarily serious harm. As a result, second-degree assault can result in minor injuries that are not life-threatening.
In video released by the defendant’s attorney, it shows the victim punching the stabber first after he was called “slurs," by the defendant.
The stabber fell to the ground and stabbed the victim multiple times, quickly got up and ran away.
The defendant will now face a disposition hearing on Dec. 21 where the outcome of the trial will be determined; this means the defendant could subjected to a sentencing or another alternative.