(KMAS) Shelton residents and those passing through town have no doubt noticed the majestic brick building at 218 N 3rd Street. This is the old Mount Moriah Building built in 1926. For several years now, it has served as the home of Community Lifeline.
In one of his latest tours of community businesses, establishments, and landmarks, Jeff Slakey paid a visit and was given an in-depth tour of the facilities. He was shown around by Case Manager Supervisor, Tammy Bacigalupo and the new Executive Director, Athena Ayers.
Athena joined the staff October 18th of last year and became the Executive Director on the 1st of March, replacing Barb Weeza. Barb is still a major force helping the homeless community of Shelton and Mason County.
The building is over 10,000 square feet, and as Jeff learned from the tour, every inch of space is being used as efficiently as possible.
Community Lifeline used to be strictly an overnight shelter but has since become a 24/7 operation, offering services from showers and shelter for the night to advocacy and resources to assist those who might need specialized help with mental health treatment, addiction, and employment. They hope to be that important springboard for people looking to ideally find permanent and secure housing.
The shelter serves up to 35 people a night and it’s not uncommon to have 40 to 50 people come through Community Lifeline every day. Their hope is to expand capacity from 35 to 54 people.
Jeff got a tour of the men’s and women’s sleeping areas as well as a large common area and makeshift areas for caseworkers to work with those being served by the organization.
The old system included handing out cots and bedding in the dining room, which would convert to the sleeping quarters for the men at bedtime. This proved stressful for those requiring overnight assistance and the new system allows for cots and sleeping areas to remain out during the daytime hours as well. Shelter residents are given a tote and laundry basket and a locker up front to safely store personal belongings.
The kitchen is spacious, and the equipment is relatively new and well maintained and cleaned. Hot meals are provided and served by much needed volunteers.
Community Lifeline needs help adding heating, lighting, fixing stairs, adding better surveillance on the perimeter of the building. Anyone who can help or knows people who could help, please reach out to the staff.
The shelter does everything it can to respect the dignity and safety of those seeking assistance and services. Ayers and her staff of hard-working individuals diligently work each day to help those they serve to prepare for transition to a better living environment.
The age of the building provides its own challenges and Ayers does not rule out finding another, perhaps newer or more practical location at some point down the road.
Another challenge is the stigma that unfortunately often remains attached to the areas of mental illness, addiction, and homelessness. Ayers and her staff are working daily to lessen the stigma, in hopes of one day eradicating it altogether. They realize the people they help need love and compassion and kindness. They are not “bad” or “broken” people, contrary to anything the stereotypes might lead one to believe.
“One moment of kindness can change a person’s life,” Ayers says.
Please visit Community Lifeline’s website for more information on their services and how you can help as well at https://cllshelton.com/ and on their Facebook page at
https://www.facebook.com/masoncountyhomeless. Their office phone number is
(360) 462-4439.