SHELTON - A 32-year-old Shelton man will be charged with DUI and possibly other crimes after crashing his SUV into another vehicle, injuring the driver on Tuesday.
Washington State Troopers say Alfonso Gonzalez Gomez of Shelton was east on SR 102 approaching SR 101 just north of Sanderson Field when he rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped on SR 102 traveling in the same direction ahead of him.
The crash injured 25-year-old Amber Jones of Port Orchard. She was transported to Mason General for her injuries.
Gonzalez Gomez was not hurt.
The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Troopers say Gonzalez Gomez was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the crash.
The exact cause of the wreck remains under investigation.