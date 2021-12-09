Seattle/Tacoma-based Injury Law Firm Pfau, Cochran, Vertetis & Amala provided some overdue closure to a Shelton man who was subjected to sexual abuse while in foster care of Frank Faircloth and Green Hill School in Chehalis.
The lawsuit alleged that the victim was placed into the foster care of Frank Faircloth after the victim was removed from his family home by the state in 1993.
In the complaint against the state, attorneys allege that Faircloth operated a foster home for years to gain access to young boys for his own sexual gratification. Attorneys also allege as ‘fact’ that the Green Hill School has fostered a culture of sexual abuse and cover-ups since the 1970s.
Lawyers state that the victim was discharged from the Green Hill School in 1997 when he turned 18.
Attorneys representing the victim claimed that the state exercised gross negligence, inflicted outrage, cause emotional distress and grave harm to the victim as a result of its alleged failure to remedy the circumstances surrounding Faircloth and Green Hill School, both of which were overseen by Department of Social and Health Services, Child Protective Services, Department of Children, Youth and Family Services, and Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration; all of which are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Attorneys allege that the state knew about the abuse at Faircloth’s home before and during the victim’s placement. Court documents state that despite cursory investigations, the victim/plaintiff was not removed from Faircloth’s home, Faircloth did not have his license revoked, and placements continued. Court documents state that the victim/plaintiff remained in Faircloth’s home and continued to be exposed to sexual abuse.
Attorneys representing the victim won their case and settled with the state for $400,000 on Wednesday.
Attorneys for the victim say the horrors in the Faircloth home were so severe, that one foster child, Marvin Sides, murdered Faircloth in an act of revenge in 1996. Sides was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Faircloth.