Elections happened across the country last night and we’ve got some results for Mason County. There are 43,937 registered voters in the county and there were 14,580 votes cast for just 33.18% turnout.
In the Shelton City Council races; Sharon Schirman and Eric Onisko both ran unopposed so they’re in their seats 3 & 4 respectively. Joe Schmidt is leading Tyler W. “Mad Dog” Elliott 865 votes to 326 in the Council seat 6. George W. Blush is leading in a closer contest for Council seat 7 against Miguel Gutierrez 607-584.
Fire District 6 property tax levy lid lift is failing right now 356-347. Kevin Ward is leading Bradley McCutcheon for the Fire District Commissioner Position 1. Fire District 16 Permanent Regular Property Tax Levy is failing 396-314.
Darrin Moody leads Thor Agustsson in Public Hospital District 1, Commissioner Position 1: 5,649-4,024.
The North Mason Levy is failing currently with combined totals between Mason and Kitsap: 2,102 NO and 2,088 YES.
More election results will be posted at the Mason County Auditors and the Washington Secretary of States office.