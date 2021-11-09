SHELTON – The Shelton Municipal Court and Mason County District Court have been awarded a grant of approximately $199,000 from the state Administrative Office of the Courts to establish and operate a therapeutic treatment court.
This grant will be used to identify individuals before either the Shelton Municipal Court or the Mason County District Court with substance use disorders or other behavioral health needs and engage those individuals with community-based therapeutic interventions.
Participants will be required to show educational and employment progress. The treatment court will be multilingual and court operations will begin in December.
“This is a great success for both the City and Mason County to be able to supply intensive, Court-monitored treatment in both the Municipal and District Courts,” said Judge Stephen Greer of the Shelton Municipal Court.
The Shelton Municipal Court will manage and host the therapeutic court, as well as track relevant statistics for state and federal audits as required.