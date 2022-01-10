SHELTON - United States Postal Service officials confirmed on Monday that Shelton post office was deemed structurally safe by inspectors last week after excessive precipitation gave cause for concern about the integrity of the building.
USPS’s David Rupert says the building was closed on Thursday, prompting post office workers to conduct their business outside. P.O. boxes were also closed off to the public.
Inspectors eventually assessed the soundness of the building and confirmed that it was safe to re-occupy. The results of the inspection allowed the post office to reopen at some point on Friday.