SHELTON - If you’re trying to access your P.O. Box, you may have to wait awhile.
A few local residents who frequent the Shelton Post Office say the building is closed due to a concern about its apparent lack of structural soundness.
One post office patron says she spoke to a USPS employee, many of whom are working outside of the post office, and was told that the building is under an emergency closure. An inspection team is reportedly scheduled to assess the building’s structural integrity by the end of the day. Initially, the inspection team was slated to visit at 3 a.m., but no one showed up.
It isn’t known whether the heavy snow atop the Post Office roof had prompted the call for an emergency closure.
iFIBER ONE News has profusely attempted to reach out to the postmaster, but to no avail.