SHELTON - In just over two weeks, Shelton’s pro-life clinic, Care Net, will host a Walk 4 Life event in hopes of raising the funding needed to support its ultrasound program.
On Saturday, August 14, Care Net will put on a one-to-three-mile walk in hopes of raising the $10,000 necessary to pay for nurse ultrasound training. The clinic is in the process of trying to put two nurses through training to continue offering free ultrasounds.
The Walk 4 Life will commence at 11 a.m. at the Gateway Christian Fellowship at 405 South 7th Street.
For more information or to volunteer: Call Christie @ 427-9171 or email her at CareNet@hctc.com. See also our website at www.SheltonCareNet.org.
Care Net provides pregnancy tests, STD testing and treatment, ultrasound exams, parent education, clothing, and other items of material support to moms and children in Mason County. The Shelton clinic is one of many Care Net clinics across the United States. Care Net is an evangelical crisis pregnancy that seeks to persuade women not to have abortions.