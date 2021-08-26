SHELTON – Shelton’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is one of just 126 facilities in Washington State to receive the “Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance” award from the Washington State Department of Ecology for their 2020 performance.
To be eligible for this award, staff achieved full compliance with the City’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit in 2020. The Department of Ecology evaluated plants on compliance with effluent limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, spill prevention planning, pretreatment, and overall operational demands of the NPDES permit.
A complete list of this year’s award recipients and further information on wastewater treatment can be found on the Department of Ecology’s website.