(KMAS) Shelton Schools Superintendent Wyeth Jessee recently shared his enthusiasm for the start of the next semester and how the schools will be doing things better to help students succeed right from the start.
Jessee told Jeff Slakey in an interview heard on Daybreak that they are planning a multi-day orientation for all incoming 9th graders at all three high schools.
“They’ll get to meet other kids during such a big transition,” he explained.
He stated there would also be some required book reading early on and math classes available during the summer months for incoming 9th Graders who might need a little extra guidance in the oftentimes difficult and challenging math subjects.
Jeff Slakey asked Superintendent Jessee what parents should do if they are concerned with report cards and worries that their student or students might not be where they think they should be academically or as compared to other students.
“I would say a parent’s number one place to go is to the teachers. If there are larger concerns, they can always consult with counselors and principals, too,” Jessee stated.
He said, “There’s going to be a massive hangover from this Pandemic. It is going to be with us for a while.”
He reassured student and parents that they will be empathetic to all of the anxiety and depression that so many have experienced during these challenging two years.
“It will take time. This learning loss and all that the students are feeling may continue over multiple years. Summer will be critical to get kids involved again in academics.”
Students and teachers can consult www.sheltonschools.org for more information and guidance, as well as staff and other resources.