Shelton - Shelton Timberland Library will undergo a large refresh project that will include new flooring, paint, furniture, service points and layout, as well as updates for staff workrooms and offices.
Timberland Regional Library facilities staff as well as professional contractors will work on updating the Shelton location in 2022 by replacing worn flooring, repainting walls, rearranging collections and shelving for easier access by patrons, updating service points, replacing worn and outdated furniture and updating staff workrooms and offices. The library will be closed Jan. 10, 2022, through March 31, 2022, while the work is being completed.
Shelton library staff will offer alternative services during closure, said Shelton Timberland Library Manager Erin Stumpf. “Due to the nature of the work, we will not be able to provide traditional takeout services onsite,” Stumpf said.“So that we may continue to meet the needs of our patrons, we will provide alternative services at locations throughout Shelton while the refresh is underway.”
Temporary mobile, or “pop-up,” library services will be offered Tuesday through Friday each week. Each Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. library services will be offered at the Shelton YMCA. Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., library staff will be found at the Shelton Civic Center. “We will be providing services that include holds pick-up, library card sign-ups, take-and-make activity bags and other limited services as possible,” Stumpf said.
Stumpf encourages patrons to talk to staff about any concerns they may have about holds pick up or changing library locations for holds.
“We are going to make every effort to be as available to the community as possible and encourage patrons to communicate their needs with us both before and during the closure,” Stumpf said. During closure, the Shelton library will be minimally staffed Monday through Friday to answer phones, check book drops and process patron holds, Stumpf said.