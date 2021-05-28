SHELTON - iFIBER ONE/KMAS Radio Station Manager and Daybreak Host Jeff Slakey was honored as ‘Citizen of the Year’ by local law enforcement on Friday. Slakey was merited with a plaque at Little Creek Casino.
Mason County Sheriff Casey Salisbury recognized the longtime employee of KMAS in Shelton for his dedication to maintaining a solid relationship with the Sheriff’s Department while keeping the community safe via daily radio programming in the south sound region.
“This last year, Jeff has kept people up-to-date about anything we need out there regarding emergency or circumstances going on with COVID-19, the most recent information out there. It’s just been a wonderful relationship,” Salisbury said. Salisbury added that the award is “in recognition of your outstanding community support and partnership to keep the citizens of Mason safe.”
“I just really appreciate Casey and it’s been a great partnership over this whole time,” Slakey said while receiving his award at the podium.
Airing from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, Daybreak with Jeff Slakey and Spencer Hughes is a rundown of the latest news locally, nationally and around the world. Programming includes local/national news, sports, and weather; live Interviews with local newsmakers; and a compelling mix of information.
