SHELTON - Staff at Mason Health are likely experiencing high levels of stress due to the explosive surge in coronavirus cases coming its hospital doors.
iFIBER ONE News/KMAS reached out to Mason Health to inquire about the state of the community within its confines on Tuesday.
Hospital administrators say the facility has 14 total in-patients infected with COVID-19. Five of those 14 cases are in the hospital’s intensive care unit; the ICU has a total of 10 beds, which means half of them are filled with coronavirus patients.
iFIBER ONE News asked Mason Health to compare and contrast this summer’s pandemic with the peak of the pandemic in 2020.
“It is worse than last year and we are seeing both sicker and younger patients who have contracted the COVID-19 virus,” Mason Health told iFIBER ONE News.
Healthcare staff also dispelled rumors about Mason Health turning away patients due to the high intake of coronavirus patients.
“We are not currently turning away patients. At Mason Health we refer patients to an appropriate level of care if they cannot be treated here at Mason Health, Mason General Hospital or at one of our clinics. It is important for the community and patients to understand the appropriate use of the Emergency Department and when to visit a primary care provider or our Walk-In Clinic as examples. We have provided CDC guidance below as well as links to information on our website. It has been increasingly more difficult to transfer patients because other area hospital systems are at capacity and are having difficulty accepting patients because of a lack of available beds for patients related to COVID -19 and other illnesses,” Mason Health administrators explained.
Mason Health says the clear majority of these patients are unvaccinated.