OLYMPIA - Information released by the state’s Department of Ecology on Wednesday disclosed data about a fine a local boat owner faces after the sinking of his vessel in the North Bay last year.
Ecology officials say the pleasure craft sank in North Bay on Jan. 10, 2020, spilling five gallons of fuel into the Puget Sound. The boat was not removed until June 2020 when it was retrieved by the Department of Natural Resources Derelict Vessel Program.
The Department of Ecology has fined Forrest Hoffman $1,600 for the incident.
At the end of April 2021, the state decided on the additional fine it wanted warrant against Sebring Marine Services LLC after the sinking of one of its tug boats in the Sinclair Inlet near Gorst in 2019.
Ecology officials say the tugboat Meagan M spilled 779 gallons of diesel fuel and hydraulic oil when it sank while being moored at the Port Orchard Railway Marina.
Separately, the party was billed $1,578 for the state’s oversight costs, and ordered to pay a $20,115.94 assessment for natural resources damage. This spring, the state decided to issue an additional $5,500 penalty.