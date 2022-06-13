SHELTON - Officials with Mason County Fire District 11 say a skydiver was critically hurt after plunging into Island Lake Sunday afternoon.
Fire officials say they arrived on scene to find the parachutist on the shore.
Witnesses told firefighters that the person had cut away their chute above Island Lake. Witnesses also said that the thrill-seeker fell into the water from just under 100 ft.
Despite landing in the water, firefighters say the person was critically hurt to the point where they had to be transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for their injuries.
Crews say the fall victim was conscious when they were hauled away.
However, its not exactly known as to why the person cut away their chute.