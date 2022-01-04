HOODSPORT - Sunday’s winter storm in the South Sound transformed US 101 between Hoodsport and Quilcene into a debris-riddled wasteland. The destructive nature of the storm toppled countless trees and power poles, creating a snarled mess that stretched from Hoodsport along US 101 to the SR 104 interchange along Hood Canal.
“We’ve lost count the number of trees that have been removed,” WSDOT officials wrote on social media.
Just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, WSDOT tweeted the following: “We need at least one more day to reopen the highway. We are working 24/7. There’s more snow in the forecast so we’ll be out treating and plowing too,” state transportation officials wrote.
In the meantime, traffic will continue to be rerouted SR 3/SR 104 until further notice.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in Seattle say 15.5 inches of snow has fallen in the Hoodsport/Lake Cushman area over the last 48 hours.