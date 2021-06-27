smokin mo's

SHELTON - With an all-time high of 111 F forecast for Monday in Shelton, a number of local restaurants are reportedly closing for safety reasons.

According to reports posted on social media the following restaurants in Mason County will be closing:

Dominos

Smokin Mo’s

Sisters

Blondie’s

Ritz

Spencer Lake Bar and Grill

Las Palmas

Taylor Station

Bent Bine Brewery

Big Bubbas Burgers

Brown’s Garage

Mendozas

Some places report that it will be too hot to keep employees hydrated sufficiently and other businesses fear that their air conditioning will not keep employees cool enough.