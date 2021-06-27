SHELTON - With an all-time high of 111 F forecast for Monday in Shelton, a number of local restaurants are reportedly closing for safety reasons.
According to reports posted on social media the following restaurants in Mason County will be closing:
Dominos
Smokin Mo’s
Sisters
Blondie’s
Ritz
Spencer Lake Bar and Grill
Las Palmas
Taylor Station
Bent Bine Brewery
Big Bubbas Burgers
Brown’s Garage
Mendozas
Some places report that it will be too hot to keep employees hydrated sufficiently and other businesses fear that their air conditioning will not keep employees cool enough.