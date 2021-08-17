BREMERTON - After speaking with Lutheran Immigrant and Refugee Services/Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LIRS), KIRO 7 reported that some of the over 22,000 Afghan refugees who fled their country after the Taliban’s takeover last week, are expected to relocate to the Puget Sound area.
Members of LIRS say volunteers are being recruited to pickup Afghan refugees arriving at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. People are also needed to help with housing and food for the arriving refugees.
LIRS has multiple locations across the Puget Sound, which include Seattle, Tacoma, and Bremerton in Kitsap County.
Mason County’s congressional representative, Derek Kilmer, told KIRO 7, “(We’ve) met with Afghan national security forces. We met with some of the people who American soldiers were training, and it is hard to square what you’ve seen over the last few days with what we heard from them,” said Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash.
World Relief is another refugee resettlement agencies in Washington state. Others include Diocese of Olympia Refugee Resettlement Office, Lutheran Community Services Northwest, International Rescue Committee and Jewish Family Service.