Passengers trying to fly out of Kabul International Airport amid the Taliban offensive wait in line in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. As a Taliban offensive squeezes in on the gates of the Afghan capital, there's increasingly only one way out for those fleeing the war and one way in for the U.S. troops tasked with backing the American diplomats still on the ground: Kabul's international airport. (AP Photo/Tameem Akghar)