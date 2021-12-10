LACEY - Lacey police have arrested the suspect responsible for a drive-by shooting that left a local bar and parked cars with bullet holes.
Just before midnight on Dec. 9, Lacey Police say they were dispatched to the Viking Tavern for a reported drive-by shooting. Officers who arrived at the scene found bullet holes in cars parked in the front of the building and the front of the bar. Lacey Police say a male patron had been in the tavern earlier in the evening, was causing problems and making threats. The man left and returned, firing 2-3 times towards an employee standing outside.
The bar was full of patrons at the time of the shooting.
Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as an older white sedan. Shortly after the shooting, a crash was reported in the 1100 block of Union Mills Road SE involving the suspect’s white sedan. Officers contacted the suspect and confirmed that he was the shooter from the Viking Tavern.
The 26-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Jail on two counts of first-degree assault and DUI.
There were no injuries.