OLYMPIA - The state’s Department of Health has tallied six cases of heat-related deaths that occurred during the height of the heat wave in Washington State.
Four heat-related deaths have been counted in Thurston County and two were tallied in Kitsap County.
Mason County has no reported weather-induced deaths so far, according to the latest data available.
The latest data is based on a report released by the state health department on July 12.
The timetable recorded in the report spans from June 26 to July 10, 2021.