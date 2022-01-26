LACEY - A contractor building townhomes in Lacey is ‘hot water’ with the state’s Department of Ecology for water quality violations during its yearlong construction project.
Milestone Companies has been fined $72,000 for discharging polluted storm water from the Woodbrook Townhomes development. Ecology officials allege that the contractor discharged the tainted storm water on at least 12 occasions. The Department of Ecology says the offenses continued despite warnings and technical assistance provided by it and the city of Lacey. In addition, the state says the contractor failed to report the violations, or follow best management practices required under its construction storm water permit. The water was reportedly mixed with paint and concrete.
Storm water runoff from construction sites can carry muddy water, debris, and chemicals into local waterways like the Deschutes River and Chambers Ditch.