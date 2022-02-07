The Washington State Department of Health recently released its hospital executive employee financial data for 2020.
The report shows that hospitals across the state paid over $20 million in bonus/incentive compensation in 2020.
Locally, administrators for two different healthcare providers in the South Sound were compensated around $487,000 in bonuses in 2020.
According to the report, CEO Darin Goss of Providence in Olympia and Centralia was given $92,723 in bonus pay in 2020 and Kevin Caserta Providence St. Peter’s Hospital in Olympia was dealt $79,789 in bonuses. Four of the five hospital executives with Port Townsend-based Jefferson Healthcare were provided between $48,000 to $61,000 in bonus pay. Mason Health was the only known healthcare provider in the region that did not show any bonus compensation to any of its upper management.
According to KNDU-TV in the Tri-Cities, nurses and other staff members are reportedly "put off" by the large amount of extra compensation. The Washington State Nurses Association told the news station that hospitals are “putting their priorities in the wrong places.”
"I do understand that they are under a lot of pressure but so are the staff," David Keepnews, Executive Director of the Washington State Nurses Association, told KNDU. "So are the nurses and other staff who are providing care and I think that aside from the numbers themselves and the amount of salaries it's a matter of where hospitals are putting their priorities."
KNDU reached out to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland about the discrepancies in pay between hospital executives and front-line workers. The following is a portion of the statement released by medical care network:
“Nurses are paid in accordance with the contracts their unions negotiate for them. They have not negotiated at-risk pay arrangements—they are paid for the hours they work. In contrast, some of our senior nurse managers do have at-risk pay as part of their compensation packages, as do our executive leaders. At-risk pay is not given if a leader fails to meet performance requirements. Bonuses for frontline caregivers and the payment of at-risk incentive pay to executives is an apples-to-oranges comparison."