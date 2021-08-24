Kristmas Town Kiwanis is pleased to invite bluegrass friends and family back to Shelton – new outdoor venue - same great music, new activities!
Bluegrass from the Forest 2021 is returning to Shelton for its 16th year in a new outdoor festival format at the South Mason Youth Soccer Park. Camping, jamming, workshops, and great bands are hallmarks of this annual event!
Organizers are delighted to be gathering again in this new outdoor location. We will all miss the cushioned chairs in the Shelton School auditorium, but we're sure you agree that the expanded camping and beautiful location will be a great addition to this year's festival. This year the facility will also have expanded dining options including the Snackcident Food Truck and meals served from breakfast through dinner at the Soccer Park Snack Shack.
Friday, September 10 (6-8PM) join your neighbors at a special dinner to raise funds for the Karen Hillburn Cancer Fund catered by none other than our beloved Chef Xinh Dwelley. The main stage music begins at 6:30 PM with bands from all over the Northwest, so grab some lawn chairs and hunker down with fantastic music and food for a great cause! Tickets available in advance online at cookwithxinh.com.
With two stages areas, a beer and wine garden, workshops and kids activities and food and vendor spaces near the stages, the festival also will accommodate four RV parking zones and lots of grassy tent sites for out of town festival-goers or locals who want to be part of the whole experience.
Headline bands include Crying Uncle from California, True North, Kian Dye and Whiskey Deaf, and The Bar-K Buckaroos, all from Oregon, Kentucky Sky from Montana, and our very own local Bluegrass band, Runaway Train. Visit bluegrassfromtheforest.com for schedule details. Tickets start at $20 with special rates for kids and families.
Kristmas Town Kiwanis will be following all COVID protocols in this outdoor facility. Please let us know if there is anything that cause any concerns.